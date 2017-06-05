Texas prison officer dies after inmat...

Texas prison officer dies after inmate confrontation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KAUZ

Texas Department of Criminal Justice officials are investigating the death of a corrections officer after a confrontation with an inmate at a Central Texas women's prison. Officials say 41-year-old Shana Tedder complained of shortness of breath after a "use of force" incident with a prisoner at the Crain Unit in Gatesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gatesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Female Correction Officer died on Friday. 12 hr Citizen 1
Wounded Military Dating or Wounded Warriors Dating (May '10) 17 hr Karen Ricciuto 15
The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16) Jun 8 Candace Horton 3
News Fort Hood Anti-Muslim Backlash Immediate (Nov '09) May 29 falsefaiths 11,286
Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11) May 25 SmokinJoe 7
1 st Armored Division (May '09) May 19 Jim storck 45
Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10) May 14 Bernice Coleman 18
See all Gatesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gatesville Forum Now

Gatesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gatesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Gatesville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,785 • Total comments across all topics: 281,683,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC