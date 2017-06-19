Texas Legislature fails nursing home residents again with low Medicaid rate
As someone who provides nursing home care for the state's frail and elderly, I often wonder why my residents and their caregivers never seems to be a priority of our legislators. About two out of every three Texas nursing home residents rely on Medicaid to pay for their care.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gatesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11)
|Jun 16
|SmokinJoe
|8
|Female Correction Officer died on Friday.
|Jun 11
|Citizen
|1
|Wounded Military Dating or Wounded Warriors Dating (May '10)
|Jun 10
|Karen Ricciuto
|15
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Jun 8
|Candace Horton
|3
|Fort Hood Anti-Muslim Backlash Immediate (Nov '09)
|May 29
|falsefaiths
|11,286
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|May '17
|Jim storck
|45
|Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Bernice Coleman
|18
Find what you want!
Search Gatesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC