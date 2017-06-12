Report: Three central Texas cities among the top 50 safest Read Story Brandon Gray
SafeWise released its top 50 safest cities in Texas 2017 report and named Hewitt, Robinson and Gatesville among the safest. The crime rate in five of Texas's most populated cities dropped an average of 6.48% between 2014 and 2015, according to a study by the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law.
Gatesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Female Correction Officer died on Friday.
|Sun
|Citizen
|1
|Wounded Military Dating or Wounded Warriors Dating (May '10)
|Sat
|Karen Ricciuto
|15
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Jun 8
|Candace Horton
|3
|Fort Hood Anti-Muslim Backlash Immediate (Nov '09)
|May 29
|falsefaiths
|11,286
|Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11)
|May 25
|SmokinJoe
|7
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|May 19
|Jim storck
|45
|Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Bernice Coleman
|18
