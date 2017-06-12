Report: Three central Texas cities among the top 50 safest Read Story Brandon Gray

Report: Three central Texas cities am...

Report: Three central Texas cities among the top 50 safest

Read more: KCEN

SafeWise released its top 50 safest cities in Texas 2017 report and named Hewitt, Robinson and Gatesville among the safest. The crime rate in five of Texas's most populated cities dropped an average of 6.48% between 2014 and 2015, according to a study by the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law.

Gatesville, TX

