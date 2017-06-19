News 35 mins ago 1:34 p.m.Police and ...

News 35 mins ago 1:34 p.m.Police and Navy search for missing sailor raised in Gatesville

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: KCEN

The Norfolk Police Department and the U.S. Navy were looking Thursday for a missing sailor, who was raised in Gatesville, Texas. NCIS told KCEN sister-station WVEC that Gage Brady left the USS Wasp around 10:30 last Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gatesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11) Jun 16 SmokinJoe 8
Female Correction Officer died on Friday. Jun 11 Citizen 1
Wounded Military Dating or Wounded Warriors Dating (May '10) Jun 10 Karen Ricciuto 15
The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16) Jun 8 Candace Horton 3
News Fort Hood Anti-Muslim Backlash Immediate (Nov '09) May 29 falsefaiths 11,286
1 st Armored Division (May '09) May '17 Jim storck 45
Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10) May '17 Bernice Coleman 18
See all Gatesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gatesville Forum Now

Gatesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gatesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Gatesville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,436 • Total comments across all topics: 282,018,343

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC