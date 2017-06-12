Correctional officer dies after 'use of force incident'
A correctional officer died Friday after a medical emergency at a Gatesville prison following an incident with an offender at the facility. The officer, Shana Tedder, was involved in a use of force incident with an offender at the Christina Melton Crain Unit, the female prison located in Gatesville.
