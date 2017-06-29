Convicted baby-killer accused of kill...

Convicted baby-killer accused of killing another child

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

A former nurse in Texas was charged Wednesday in the 1981 murder of a 2-year-old girl, ABC News reports. Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood told ABC News Thursday that Genene Jones, 66, is suspected of killing as many as 60 children during her time as a nurse.

