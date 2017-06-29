Convicted baby-killer accused of killing another child
A former nurse in Texas was charged Wednesday in the 1981 murder of a 2-year-old girl, ABC News reports. Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood told ABC News Thursday that Genene Jones, 66, is suspected of killing as many as 60 children during her time as a nurse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gatesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pedifile Amongst You
|Jun 26
|Neveragainnomatte...
|1
|Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11)
|Jun 16
|SmokinJoe
|8
|Female Correction Officer died on Friday.
|Jun 11
|Citizen
|1
|Wounded Military Dating or Wounded Warriors Dating (May '10)
|Jun 10
|Karen Ricciuto
|15
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Jun 8
|Candace Horton
|3
|Fort Hood Anti-Muslim Backlash Immediate (Nov '09)
|May 29
|falsefaiths
|11,286
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|May '17
|Jim storck
|45
Find what you want!
Search Gatesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC