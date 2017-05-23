Crime 9 mins ago 1:38 p.m.Man who got 11-year-old pregnant sentenced in Coryell County

A man who impregnated an 11-year-old girl in Feb. 2015 and then sexually assaulted her again in Gatesville later that year was sentenced to life in prison Thursday, according to Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd. A Coryell County jury convicted Adrian Calderon of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and handed down the life sentence under guidelines spelled out in Jessica's Law -- a piece of legislation that took affect in 2007 and targets predators who prey on small children.

