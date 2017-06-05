Community 11 mins ago 11:06 a.m.Four Central Texas cities make top 50 safest cities in Texas
The National Council for Home Safety and Security released a list of the top 50 safest cities to live in Texas. Woodway, Hewitt, and Robinson all made the top 40. Gatesville is the fourth Central Texas city on the list, ranked 42nd.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gatesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16)
|Thu
|Candace Horton
|3
|Fort Hood Anti-Muslim Backlash Immediate (Nov '09)
|May 29
|falsefaiths
|11,286
|Old Hospital, Ft. Hood (Nov '11)
|May 25
|SmokinJoe
|7
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|May 19
|Jim storck
|45
|Darnall Army Hospital (Apr '10)
|May 14
|Bernice Coleman
|18
|Cute girl at Murphy's
|May '17
|Unknown
|1
|Full Metal Jacket
|Apr '17
|SmokinJoe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gatesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC