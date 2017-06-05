Community 11 mins ago 11:06 a.m.Four ...

Community 11 mins ago 11:06 a.m.Four Central Texas cities make top 50 safest cities in Texas

Wednesday May 17 Read more: KCEN

The National Council for Home Safety and Security released a list of the top 50 safest cities to live in Texas. Woodway, Hewitt, and Robinson all made the top 40. Gatesville is the fourth Central Texas city on the list, ranked 42nd.

