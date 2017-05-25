Deputies arrest two suspects after un...

Deputies arrest two suspects after undercover narcotics operation

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The Coryell County Sheriff's office said they arrested two suspects after a lengthy undercover narcotics operation in the Gatesville area. Deputies said that the Texas Auto Theft Task Force Unit along along with Chief Deputy Wilcox and Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams completed a search and arrest at two locations.

