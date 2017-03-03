HGTV pilot for Flip or Flop Fort Wort...

HGTV pilot for Flip or Flop Fort Worth stars D-FW couple, house in Hurst

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Andy and Ashley Williams of Fort Worth are vying to be part of the Flop or Flop franchise which is in its seventh season and stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa. If the Williamses are picked up by HGTV, their show will be called Flip or Flop Fort Worth and will air in early 2018, an HGTV spokeswoman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gatesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Hood 14 hr Lt Dan 1
The Felony And Hillary (Jan '16) 14 hr Lt Dan 2
Finding friends on Fort Hood Feb 12 Sadandlonely 1
Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09) Jan '17 otherdog 24
1 st Armored Division (May '09) Jan '17 Evan 44
Cory Howard Dec '16 Citizen 1
taylor bauman Nov '16 Tttc 2
See all Gatesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gatesville Forum Now

Gatesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gatesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Gatesville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,078 • Total comments across all topics: 279,288,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC