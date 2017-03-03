HGTV pilot for Flip or Flop Fort Worth stars D-FW couple, house in Hurst

Andy and Ashley Williams of Fort Worth are vying to be part of the Flop or Flop franchise which is in its seventh season and stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa. If the Williamses are picked up by HGTV, their show will be called Flip or Flop Fort Worth and will air in early 2018, an HGTV spokeswoman said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.