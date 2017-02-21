Herbert Ernest Gaskamp

Herbert Ernest Gaskamp

Herbert Ernest Gaskamp, 98 of Mosheim passed away on Monday, Feb.13, 2017 at Lutheran Sunset Ministries, Sunset Home, Clifton.

