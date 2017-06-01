Water company in Gatesville ends boil water notice
"Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality," Mountain Water Supply states. "[Our system] has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 1/06/2017."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gatesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09)
|Jan 17
|otherdog
|24
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Jan 2
|Evan
|44
|Cory Howard
|Dec '16
|Citizen
|1
|taylor bauman
|Nov '16
|Tttc
|2
|Vote-Vets says Stopping Trump's policies from b...
|Nov '16
|Sarge
|1
|Amid chaos at Fort Hood, local soldier rushed in (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Ironsix6
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gatesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC