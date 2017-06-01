Water company in Gatesville ends boil...

Water company in Gatesville ends boil water notice

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: KSWO

"Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality," Mountain Water Supply states. "[Our system] has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling as of 1/06/2017."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gatesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun ShellPhartz 1,082
Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09) Jan 17 otherdog 24
1 st Armored Division (May '09) Jan 2 Evan 44
Cory Howard Dec '16 Citizen 1
taylor bauman Nov '16 Tttc 2
Vote-Vets says Stopping Trump's policies from b... Nov '16 Sarge 1
News Amid chaos at Fort Hood, local soldier rushed in (Nov '09) Nov '16 Ironsix6 8
See all Gatesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gatesville Forum Now

Gatesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gatesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Gatesville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,425 • Total comments across all topics: 278,413,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC