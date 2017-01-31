Tornado confirmed northwest of Whitney in Hill County
GATESVILLE, TX - A confirmed tornado is on the ground northwest of Whitney. According to the National Weather Service, four to five houses, including one that has lost its roof, have been reported near the F.M. 1713 and F.M. 933 area.
