Texas court grants appeal after 35 ye...

Texas court grants appeal after 35 years without conviction

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Darien News-Review

In this Dec. 11, 2012 file photo, Jerry Hartfield speaks from a visiting area at the Hughes Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice outside Gatesville, Texas. A Texas district court of appeals panel issued an opinion on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, saying that Hartfield, an inmate imprisoned for more than 35 years after his murder conviction was overturned should go free.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gatesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09) Jan 17 otherdog 24
1 st Armored Division (May '09) Jan '17 Evan 44
Cory Howard Dec '16 Citizen 1
taylor bauman Nov '16 Tttc 2
Vote-Vets says Stopping Trump's policies from b... Nov '16 Sarge 1
News Amid chaos at Fort Hood, local soldier rushed in (Nov '09) Nov '16 Ironsix6 8
See all Gatesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gatesville Forum Now

Gatesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gatesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
 

Gatesville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,328 • Total comments across all topics: 278,594,342

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC