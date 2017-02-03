Texas court grants appeal after 35 years without conviction
In this Dec. 11, 2012 file photo, Jerry Hartfield speaks from a visiting area at the Hughes Unit of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice outside Gatesville, Texas. A Texas district court of appeals panel issued an opinion on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, saying that Hartfield, an inmate imprisoned for more than 35 years after his murder conviction was overturned should go free.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Add your comments below
Gatesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09)
|Jan 17
|otherdog
|24
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Evan
|44
|Cory Howard
|Dec '16
|Citizen
|1
|taylor bauman
|Nov '16
|Tttc
|2
|Vote-Vets says Stopping Trump's policies from b...
|Nov '16
|Sarge
|1
|Amid chaos at Fort Hood, local soldier rushed in (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Ironsix6
|8
Find what you want!
Search Gatesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC