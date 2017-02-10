Sheriff: Jail staff arrested after controlled substance investigation
According to the Coryell County Sheriff's Office, an investigation was conducted stemming from information that claimed controlled substances were being delivered by two jail staff members. Arzate and Paul Picette, 34, were arrested and placed in the Coryell County Sheriff's Office jail on Jan. 25. A search warrant was issued for a residence on the 1200 block of Westview in Gatesville and more contraband was found.
