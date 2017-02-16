Gatesville jail guards charged with selling drugs to county inmates
Two jail guards for a sheriff's office near Waco have been arrested on charges they sold drugs to county inmates. The Killeen Daily Herald reports 25-year-old Kevin Arzate and 34-year-old Paul Robert Picetti each was charged with delivery of a controlled substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gatesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Finding friends on Fort Hood
|Feb 12
|Sadandlonely
|1
|Suicide at Hughes Unit (Dec '09)
|Jan 17
|otherdog
|24
|1 st Armored Division (May '09)
|Jan '17
|Evan
|44
|Cory Howard
|Dec '16
|Citizen
|1
|taylor bauman
|Nov '16
|Tttc
|2
|Vote-Vets says Stopping Trump's policies from b...
|Nov '16
|Sarge
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gatesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC