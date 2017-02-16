Gatesville jail guards charged with s...

Gatesville jail guards charged with selling drugs to county inmates

Tuesday Jan 31

Two jail guards for a sheriff's office near Waco have been arrested on charges they sold drugs to county inmates. The Killeen Daily Herald reports 25-year-old Kevin Arzate and 34-year-old Paul Robert Picetti each was charged with delivery of a controlled substance.

