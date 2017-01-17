Dorothy Jean Fickel Crawford

Dorothy Jean Fickel Crawford

Monday Jan 9

Dorothy Jean Fickel Crawford departed this life on January 5, 2017 in Fort Worth, TX after a lengthy and heroic battle with a very serious illness. Dorothy was born on September 23, 1940 in Jefferson County, IA to Alfred Earl and Mary Helen Fickel.

