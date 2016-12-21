Waco-area news briefs: Dec. 5, 2016

Waco Children's Theatre will present "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Dec. 16; 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 17; and 2 p.m. Sunday and Dec. 18. The 10 a.m. Saturday matinees cost $5.

