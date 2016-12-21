Waco-area news briefs: Dec. 11, 2016

"Remembering Our Fallen," a 200-foot long photographic memorial featuring the names and images of Texans who have died since Sept. 11, 2001, in the War on Terror, will be on display this week only, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, at Connally-Compton Funeral Directors, 4400 W. Waco Drive.

