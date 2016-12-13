New program moves women from prison to life
The Texas Department of Criminal Justice recently launched a 6-month program that helps women at the Marlin Transfer Facility with treatment and life skills training right before they go back into society. During a recent class, Irvanette Lofton teaches inmates about budgeting and finding a job.
