Central Texas 12-year-old's photography to be featured at home of the Vice President

A local 12-year-old's photography has been selected to deck the halls of the home of Vice President Joe Biden. Kylee Deason, from Gatesville, submitted photos to the My Shot competition, the National Geographic's moderated photo community for kids.

