Sheriff: Murder suspect had shank in jail

A Gastonia man awaiting trial on a murder charge is now accused of possessing a makeshift weapon sometimes used by inmates to stab people behind bars. Herbert Lamar Torrence Jr., who lived at 1039 Parkview Drive, has called the Gaston County Jail home since his arrest May 24 in the killing of Adrian Woods.

