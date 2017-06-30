McAdenville wins $858,000 grant for s...

McAdenville wins $858,000 grant for sewer project

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

The town of McAdenville has been awarded an $858,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation to assist with its South Fork sewer project. The venture will involve the construction of a new wastewater pump station and force main to allow for the elimination of the McAdenville municipal wastewater treatment plant and the Pharr Yarns industrial wastewater treatment plant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One injured, one dead in Pharr accident (Nov '16) 16 hr Go Tarheels 5
Darlene Johnson and Bud ...Known as Ronald C Jo... 17 hr True 1
Michael Gideon Adkins Tue Georgie 4
Carmerton Historical Book. Jun 19 Apalmq 1
lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10) Jun 18 Reggie Glitch Pack 286
News Man shot in alleged robbery Jun 6 Pat Nivens 1
Anyone know anything about custom knives May '17 oog 2
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,127 • Total comments across all topics: 282,265,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC