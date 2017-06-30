McAdenville wins $858,000 grant for sewer project
The town of McAdenville has been awarded an $858,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation to assist with its South Fork sewer project. The venture will involve the construction of a new wastewater pump station and force main to allow for the elimination of the McAdenville municipal wastewater treatment plant and the Pharr Yarns industrial wastewater treatment plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One injured, one dead in Pharr accident (Nov '16)
|16 hr
|Go Tarheels
|5
|Darlene Johnson and Bud ...Known as Ronald C Jo...
|17 hr
|True
|1
|Michael Gideon Adkins
|Tue
|Georgie
|4
|Carmerton Historical Book.
|Jun 19
|Apalmq
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 18
|Reggie Glitch Pack
|286
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Jun 6
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May '17
|oog
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC