Man accused of habitual larceny

49 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

A Gastonia man charged with larceny at least four times since 2011 has been charged again with attempting to break into a building.  Brandon Lamar Stroupe, 35, is accused of attempting to break and enter into a residence in Bessemer City on July 6 this year.  Police say Stroupe damaged the personal property of the owner of the residence, specifically a door lock and door frame, in his attempt to break in and commit larceny.

