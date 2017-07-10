Man accused of habitual larceny
A Gastonia man charged with larceny at least four times since 2011 has been charged again with attempting to break into a building. Brandon Lamar Stroupe, 35, is accused of attempting to break and enter into a residence in Bessemer City on July 6 this year. Police say Stroupe damaged the personal property of the owner of the residence, specifically a door lock and door frame, in his attempt to break in and commit larceny.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Darlene Johnson and Bud ...Known as Ronald C Jo...
|Mon
|Saaaa
|8
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Sun
|Sorry everyone
|14
|One injured, one dead in Pharr accident (Nov '16)
|Jul 5
|Go Tarheels
|5
|Carmerton Historical Book.
|Jun 19
|Apalmq
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 18
|Reggie Glitch Pack
|286
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Jun '17
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May '17
|oog
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC