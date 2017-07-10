Man accused of habitual larceny

A Gastonia man charged with larceny at least four times since 2011 has been charged again with attempting to break into a building. Brandon Lamar Stroupe, 35, is accused of attempting to break and enter into a residence in Bessemer City on July 6 this year. Police say Stroupe damaged the personal property of the owner of the residence, specifically a door lock and door frame, in his attempt to break in and commit larceny.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.