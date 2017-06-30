Gastonia women give back
The children at the Ututu school in Nigeria will be wearing new uniforms to class this year, and a group of Gastonia women are to thank. The Gastonia Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. raised $800 to give to the Ututu school, funding 30 new uniforms and backpacks for the students.
