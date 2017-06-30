Gastonia man pleads guilty to two cou...

Gastonia man pleads guilty to two counts of murder

A Gastonia man pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder on Thursday morning, securing his place in prison for a minimum of 28 years.  Jose Adan Lopez-Rios, 19, was originally charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Derreck Monique Brice and his cousin, Lashea Jeanine Coleman, who had cerebral palsy. The incident occurred on May 26, 2016.  Per a plea arrangement, Lopez-Rios's charges were reduced to two counts of second-degree murder.

