Gastonia man pleads guilty to two counts of murder

A Gastonia man pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder on Thursday morning, securing his place in prison for a minimum of 28 years. Jose Adan Lopez-Rios, 19, was originally charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Derreck Monique Brice and his cousin, Lashea Jeanine Coleman, who had cerebral palsy. The incident occurred on May 26, 2016. Per a plea arrangement, Lopez-Rios's charges were reduced to two counts of second-degree murder.

