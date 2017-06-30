Gastonia honors veterans at July 4th celebration

Like many of the towns and cities in Gaston County, residents of Gastonia turned out for the Gastonia July Fourth celebration, but they had even more reason to celebrate on Tuesday. Gastonia's Independence Day celebration is now recognized by the Department of Justice as a Vietnam Veteran Commemorative Partner. This means the official Vietnam veterans flag can now fly at the pavilion downtown and it meant a little extra commemoration for veterans who served their country during the Vietnam War. During the opening ceremony of the celebration, Vietnam veterans were applauded and thanked for their service before they were asked to line up and receive a lapel pin from Mayor John Bridgeman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.