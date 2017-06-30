Gastonia honors veterans at July 4th ...

Gastonia honors veterans at July 4th celebration

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Like many of the towns and cities in Gaston County, residents of Gastonia turned out for the Gastonia July Fourth celebration, but they had even more reason to celebrate on Tuesday.  Gastonia's Independence Day celebration is now recognized by the Department of Justice as a Vietnam Veteran Commemorative Partner. This means the official Vietnam veterans flag can now fly at the pavilion downtown and it meant a little extra commemoration for veterans who served their country during the Vietnam War.  During the opening ceremony of the celebration, Vietnam veterans were applauded and thanked for their service before they were asked to line up and receive a lapel pin from Mayor John Bridgeman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News One injured, one dead in Pharr accident (Nov '16) 1 hr Go Tarheels 5
Darlene Johnson and Bud ...Known as Ronald C Jo... 2 hr True 1
Michael Gideon Adkins 10 hr Georgie 4
Carmerton Historical Book. Jun 19 Apalmq 1
lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10) Jun 18 Reggie Glitch Pack 286
News Man shot in alleged robbery Jun 6 Pat Nivens 1
Anyone know anything about custom knives May '17 oog 2
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,402 • Total comments across all topics: 282,250,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC