Gastonia bakery shuts its doors
Just Beat It Bakery arrived to its space on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in September from Kings Mountain, after business owner Cheyenne Cowart heard good things from fellow Gastonia entrepreneurs. Cowart declined comment about the decision Thursday, other than referring to a post made on the business's Facebook account.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One injured, one dead in Pharr accident (Nov '16)
|Wed
|Go Tarheels
|5
|Darlene Johnson and Bud ...Known as Ronald C Jo...
|Wed
|True
|1
|Michael Gideon Adkins
|Tue
|Georgie
|4
|Carmerton Historical Book.
|Jun 19
|Apalmq
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 18
|Reggie Glitch Pack
|286
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Jun 6
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May '17
|oog
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC