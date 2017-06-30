Gastonia and its German a sister city...

Gastonia and its German a sister citya to kick off exhibit swap this fall

Gastonia has already forged a lasting relationship over the last 24 years with its “sister city” in Europe. This fall, that bond with the community of Gotha, Germany, will be further strengthened through a new creative collaboration between two museums on either side off the Atlantic Ocean.

