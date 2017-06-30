Gastonia and its German a sister citya to kick off exhibit swap this fall
Gastonia has already forged a lasting relationship over the last 24 years with its “sister city” in Europe. This fall, that bond with the community of Gotha, Germany, will be further strengthened through a new creative collaboration between two museums on either side off the Atlantic Ocean.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Gideon Adkins
|Jun 29
|MeMe
|2
|Carmerton Historical Book.
|Jun 19
|Apalmq
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 18
|Reggie Glitch Pack
|286
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Jun 6
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May '17
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May '17
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May '17
|jlom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC