Friends take memorial ride for late motorcyclist
Leslie “Todd” Farkas always stood out around his “Thirteen Misfits” motorcycle club for his infectious personality, disc jockey skills, kindness toward others and “Big Orange,” his metallic orange sport bike-a customized Suzuki GSX-R750 complete with orange underglow lights, nitrous, and other bells and whistles he added recently. Even with one of the club's most powerful motorcycles, he would always serve as the road guard on club rides, making sure everyone stayed safe along the way.
