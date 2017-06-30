Filing period opens Friday for 2017 municipal election
Candidates for 41 open seats in towns and cities around Gaston County will begin launching their campaigns when the filing period opens Friday, July 7. The candidate filing period that kicks off at noon that day will run for two weeks, ending at noon on Friday, July 21. Municipal elections take place Tuesday, Nov. 7. All races are non partisan. In all, there will be seven local mayoral races this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One injured, one dead in Pharr accident (Nov '16)
|11 hr
|Go Tarheels
|5
|Darlene Johnson and Bud ...Known as Ronald C Jo...
|12 hr
|True
|1
|Michael Gideon Adkins
|20 hr
|Georgie
|4
|Carmerton Historical Book.
|Jun 19
|Apalmq
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 18
|Reggie Glitch Pack
|286
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Jun 6
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May '17
|oog
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC