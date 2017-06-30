Filing period opens Friday for 2017 municipal election

Candidates for 41 open seats in towns and cities around Gaston County will begin launching their campaigns when the filing period opens Friday, July 7. The candidate filing period that kicks off at noon that day will run for two weeks, ending at noon on Friday, July 21. Municipal elections take place Tuesday, Nov. 7. All races are non partisan. In all, there will be seven local mayoral races this year.

