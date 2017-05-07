Criminal Charges- 7-5-17

Criminal Charges- 7-5-17

Jessie Walter Dillard, 28, of 115 Shamrock Rd. in Gastonia was charged June 26 with one count each of possession marijuana up to A1 2 oz. and possession of drug paraphernalia.

