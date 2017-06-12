Woman: Man came to my door before alleged robbery of neighbor Updated at

Hours before a Gastonia man allegedly tied a woman at gunpoint and tried to steal her car, another woman says he brought the same story to her front door. William Kevin Ledbetter remains in a Gaston County Jail, his bond increased from $90,000 to $150,000 since his arrest June 9 on robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and breaking and entering charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.