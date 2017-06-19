Woman charged with car break-ins

Woman charged with car break-ins

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

A Charlotte woman sits in the Gaston County Jail after she reportedly broke into cars and stole items from a hotel parking lot. Aaliyah Meceala Wright, of 1516 Seneca Place, faces charges of failing to heed to sirens, driving without headlights and resisting arrest in addition to allegations of break-ins and larceny.  Gastonia Police say the 22 year old broke into three trucks in the Best Western parking lot at 360 Best Western Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carmerton Historical Book. Jun 19 Apalmq 1
lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10) Jun 18 Reggie Glitch Pack 286
News Man shot in alleged robbery Jun 6 Pat Nivens 1
Anyone know anything about custom knives May '17 oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at May '17 pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May '17 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr '17 The hope 1
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,100 • Total comments across all topics: 281,941,382

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC