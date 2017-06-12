Woman arrested after explicit images ...

Woman arrested after explicit images appear on Facebook

The Gaston Gazette

A Gastonia woman says screenshots of an intimate video she sent to a man were intercepted by the recipient's former lover and posted on social media. Nayoka Iteke Burris, 30, of 106 S. Miller St., was arrested Monday on charges that include assault with a deadly weapon and making a threatening phone call.

