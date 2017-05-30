Woman allegedly possessed drugs at Ga...

Woman allegedly possessed drugs at Gaston County Jail

A Gastonia woman was caught at the Gaston County Sheriff's Office and Jail with marijuana and methamphetamine, police say.  Krista Brooke Roderick, 25, was at the Gaston County Sheriff's Office and Jail on Sunday when police allegedly found her in possession of methamphetamine and up to a half ounce of marijuana.

