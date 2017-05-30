Woman allegedly possessed drugs at Gaston County Jail
A Gastonia woman was caught at the Gaston County Sheriff's Office and Jail with marijuana and methamphetamine, police say. Krista Brooke Roderick, 25, was at the Gaston County Sheriff's Office and Jail on Sunday when police allegedly found her in possession of methamphetamine and up to a half ounce of marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Selling my nudes
|20 hr
|Yo_ mama
|2
|POTUS Trump haters
|May 20
|Will139
|2
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May 9
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May 7
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May '17
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr '17
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC