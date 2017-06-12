Two visions offered for historic down...

Two visions offered for historic downtown building

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Gastonia leaders on Tuesday will likely decide the fate of city-owned real estate that stands to play a major role in ongoing revitalization downtown. City staff and a City Council subcommittee have spent the last few weeks scrutinizing two competing bids that emerged this year from private investors to purchase the former Citizens National Bank property at 212 W. Main Ave. Both bids would involve the city putting in a financial stake, although to widely varying degrees, based on its policy of offering economic development grants for ventures that stand to benefit the tax base.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man shot in alleged robbery Jun 6 Pat Nivens 1
Anyone know anything about custom knives May '17 oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at May '17 pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May '17 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr '17 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar '17 Blondie1973 13
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,218 • Total comments across all topics: 281,853,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC