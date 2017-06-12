Two visions offered for historic downtown building

Gastonia leaders on Tuesday will likely decide the fate of city-owned real estate that stands to play a major role in ongoing revitalization downtown. City staff and a City Council subcommittee have spent the last few weeks scrutinizing two competing bids that emerged this year from private investors to purchase the former Citizens National Bank property at 212 W. Main Ave. Both bids would involve the city putting in a financial stake, although to widely varying degrees, based on its policy of offering economic development grants for ventures that stand to benefit the tax base.

