Two seriously injured in shooting at ...

Two seriously injured in shooting at west Charlotte convenience store parking lot, drive-by

Saturday Jun 10

Two people were seriously injured in a shooting that began in a parking lot of a convenience store in west Charlotte Friday night. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred around 9:28 p.m. in the parking lot of a Exxon Station in the 3200 block of Queen City Drive.

