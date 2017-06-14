Two charged in connection with deadly...

Two charged in connection with deadly shootout

Terry Lamont Moore, 43, of Raleigh, and Vickie Asbury Currence, 52, of Arrowhead Circle in Gastonia, are accused of going to a home on Painter Lane in Lincolnton on May 6 with another man, Marion Palmer Yarborough, 51, of Louisburg, under the pretense of selling stolen guns. Deputies said the incident turned into a robbery, with Yarborough and Moore putting several residents of the home on the ground at gunpoint.

