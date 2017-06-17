Three arrested for having one-pot meth labs in car
Three people are facing felony charges after Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies found three active one-pot meth labs inside a vehicle. Robert Gregory Wray, 40, and Elizabeth Mary Buchanan, 27, both of Gastonia, and Amanda Dawn Armstrong, 27, of Bessemer City, were arrested early Wednesday morning following a traffic stop on Salem Church Road in Lincolnton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carmerton Historical Book.
|19 hr
|Apalmq
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|Reggie Glitch Pack
|286
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Jun 6
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May '17
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May '17
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May '17
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr '17
|The hope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC