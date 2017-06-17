Three arrested for having one-pot met...

Three arrested for having one-pot meth labs in car

Saturday Jun 17 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

Three people are facing felony charges after Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies found three active one-pot meth labs inside a vehicle. Robert Gregory Wray, 40, and Elizabeth Mary Buchanan, 27, both of Gastonia, and Amanda Dawn Armstrong, 27, of Bessemer City, were arrested early Wednesday morning following a traffic stop on Salem Church Road in Lincolnton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

