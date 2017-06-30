These nurses hold graduation ceremonies for preemie babies when they...

These nurses hold graduation ceremoni...

Friday Jun 30 Read more: Hellomagazine.com

Congratulations to these tiny graduates! A birthing centre in North Carolina has been holding mini graduation ceremonies for premature babies when they leave hospital and it's the cutest thing we've seen all week. Neonatal nurse Melissa Jordan and her colleagues at the CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, North Carolina came up with the idea six months ago, and they've been performing the ceremonies ever since.

