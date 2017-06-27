The Brass Monkey specializes in fresh American, Italian food
When Jia Asian Fusion and Sushi Bar shifted to a new location in southeast Gastonia, it could have left an empty commercial space in its wake. But owner Peter Wu saw it as an opportunity to expand on the culinary offerings for residents in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Gideon Adkins
|Jun 25
|Curious
|1
|Carmerton Historical Book.
|Jun 19
|Apalmq
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 18
|Reggie Glitch Pack
|286
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Jun 6
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May '17
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May '17
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May '17
|jlom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC