The Brass Monkey specializes in fresh American, Italian food

When Jia Asian Fusion and Sushi Bar shifted to a new location in southeast Gastonia, it could have left an empty commercial space in its wake. But owner Peter Wu saw it as an opportunity to expand on the culinary offerings for residents in the area.

