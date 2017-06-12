Taxpayers still chipping in for Loray Mill redevelopment
Local taxpayers are continuing to pump money into the Loray Mill, two and a half years after the first new tenants moved into the redeveloped building. The deal that led to the historic textile industry beacon being overhauled as a new residential and commercial hub was bolstered by guarantees of monetary support from both Gaston County and Gastonia.
