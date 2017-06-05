Taxpayer dollars to pay lease on Belmont liquor store
The city's inaugural Alcoholic Beverage Control store is slated to open sometime before year's end in the new South Fork Station retail center on Wilkinson Boulevard near Main Street. City Council appointed five residents to the city's inaugural ABC Commission.
