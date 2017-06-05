Summera s here for Gaston Countya s students Updated at
Among them, Pleasant Ridge Elementary in Gastonia dismissed for the final time as a full-fledged elementary school. A brand-new elementary school is being built adjacent to the current school and is expected to open in the fall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Jun 6
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May '17
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May '17
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May '17
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr '17
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Blondie1973
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC