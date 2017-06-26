Sheriff: Woman gets out of handcuffs,...

Sheriff: Woman gets out of handcuffs, tries to escape jail

42 min ago

Gaston County's sheriff says an inmate at his jail successfully escaped a pair of handcuffs and tried to flee custody Monday afternoon. Glenda Michelle Moose, 38, was awaiting a first appearance for a probation violation and failure to appear in court.

