School land deal gets new legs

School land deal gets new legs

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

After months of impasse, the majority of county commissioners have agreed on a plan to purchase land to build a new Belmont middle school - and for $900,000 less than when negotiations began. The deal was hashed out when Commissioners Tracy Philbeck, Ronnie Worley and Bob Hovis met in closed session with the county school board and representatives from Belmont city government during a special meeting at the school system's Central Office on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man shot in alleged robbery Jun 6 Pat Nivens 1
Anyone know anything about custom knives May '17 oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at May '17 pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May '17 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr '17 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar '17 Blondie1973 13
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,170 • Total comments across all topics: 281,801,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC