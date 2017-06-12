School land deal gets new legs
After months of impasse, the majority of county commissioners have agreed on a plan to purchase land to build a new Belmont middle school - and for $900,000 less than when negotiations began. The deal was hashed out when Commissioners Tracy Philbeck, Ronnie Worley and Bob Hovis met in closed session with the county school board and representatives from Belmont city government during a special meeting at the school system's Central Office on Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Jun 6
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May '17
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May '17
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May '17
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr '17
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Blondie1973
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC