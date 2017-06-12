School land deal gets new legs

After months of impasse, the majority of county commissioners have agreed on a plan to purchase land to build a new Belmont middle school - and for $900,000 less than when negotiations began. The deal was hashed out when Commissioners Tracy Philbeck, Ronnie Worley and Bob Hovis met in closed session with the county school board and representatives from Belmont city government during a special meeting at the school system's Central Office on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.