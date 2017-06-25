Public safety training center planned for county
The company designing Wayne County's new 911 center has been hired to also design a public safety training facility for fire, law enforcement and rescue personnel. Wayne County commissioners last week selected Stewart, Cooper, Newell Architects of Gastonia to design the training center contingent on a contract being negotiated for the project.
