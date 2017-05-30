Prosecutor: Teen gave uncle murder we...

Prosecutor: Teen gave uncle murder weapon

Moments before a man lay bleeding to death outside a Gastonia plasma center, prosecutors allege a 16-year-old teenager handed his uncle the firearm that became a murder weapon. Jumarian Keshawn Curry appeared before a District Court judge Monday for the first time since he allegedly played a part in the death of Demetrius Terrell Wheeling, a killing Wheeling's family believes came following an argument over hair clippers.

