Prosecutor: Teen gave uncle murder weapon

Moments before a man lay bleeding to death outside a Gastonia plasma center, prosecutors allege a 16-year-old teenager handed his uncle the firearm that became a murder weapon. Jumarian Keshawn Curry appeared before a District Court judge Monday for the first time since he allegedly played a part in the death of Demetrius Terrell Wheeling, a killing Wheeling's family believes came following an argument over hair clippers.

