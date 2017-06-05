Power outages in south Gastonia

According to Duke Energy's website, on Union Road near Gaston Day School Road, Honeywood Lane, Eastridge Road there was a massive power outage that put 686 customers out of power. First reports of an outage started around 4 p.m. Sunday. Duke Energy's website estimated power would be back on around 9:30 a.m. There was no reason for the outage given, and no one with their media office was immediately available to share more information Monday morning. Additionally, 722 customers were affected in Berryhill and 537 customers experienced a power outage near Shopton.

